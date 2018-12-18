THE Prime Minister will tomorrow (Wednesday, December 19) urge leaders from the devolved administrations to listen to businesses all across the UK who have supported the Brexit deal negotiated with the EU.

At the Downing Street meeting, the Theresa May will update First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and representatives of the Northern Ireland Civil Service on the next steps for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

She will reiterate how the deal agreed with the EU works for all parts of the UK and will call on leaders to work together and support the Brexit deal to protect the interests of all four nations of the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister will also update leaders on the preparations being made for every eventuality including a ‘no deal’ scenario, and the extensive steps undertaken already to support businesses and citizens.

Ahead of the Joint Ministerial Committee (Plenary) (JMC(P)), Mrs May said:“I am confident that what we have agreed delivers for the whole of the UK.

“This deal honours the result of the referendum – taking back control of our money, laws and borders, protecting jobs and livelihoods, and freeing the UK to strike new trade deals with countries around the world.

“That’s why it is more important than ever that the devolved administrations get behind this deal and listen to businesses and industry bodies across all four nations who have been clear that it provides the certainty they need.

“From the Scottish Fishermen's Federation and Diageo, to Airbus and Manufacturing NI, business and industry right across the UK want to us to deliver this deal as it gives them the clarity and stability they need to protect jobs and living standards.

“So my message is clear: now is the time for us to pull together and harness our efforts behind this deal and build a bright future for people all across the United Kingdom.”