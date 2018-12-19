THE First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, will today warn the Prime Minister that a no deal Brexit would be disastrous for Wales.

Mark Drakeford will tell Theresa May she has a moral obligation to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU, which would have seismic repercussions for the whole of the Welsh economy and threaten jobs and businesses throughout Wales.

Wales’ new First Minister and new Brexit Minister Jeremy Miles are today attending a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee in London, chaired by the Prime Minister.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the First Minister said: “A no deal Brexit would be a catastrophic failure on behalf of the UK Government. However, it is becoming clear the chaotic shambles around the Prime Minister’s deal on the table is moving us towards a position that will cause significant disruption, risking jobs and people’s livelihoods.

“We have been preparing for a no deal outcome as it has become increasingly apparent the UK Government was failing to negotiate an acceptable deal. We will be further intensifying our work to develop contingency plans.

“At my first Cabinet earlier this week, I asked all my Ministers to step up engagement with our partners in Wales as we move into the New Year. This will further shape our plans to prepare as much as we possibly can for a no deal outcome, including identifying areas for new investment to support preparation work.

“We cannot prepare Wales in isolation. We have been clear the UK Government must work with us if we are to secure the best possible deal for the whole of the UK.”

Jeremy Miles added: “It is impossible to defend the current state of the UK Government’s Brexit negotiations. This is not what anyone voted for. I want to reassure people in Wales that we continue to put their interests front and centre at all times in our discussions with the UK Government.

“The time has come for the Prime Minister to accept she must change her approach and deliver the best possible outcome for all parts of the UK, instead of continuing to push ahead with a deal that wilfully ignores reality.”