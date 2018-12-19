A YOUTH rugby team in Newport have been collecting food to donate to charity this Christmas.

Caerleon RFC’s juniors have been gathering donations of food and drink to help people who are struggling to make ends meet during the festive period.

The team then take the items they have collected to the Raven House Trust, a charity which works closely with many agencies including Solas, Women's Aid and the Welsh Refugee Council to offer support, advice and necessities for those who are struggling financially.

Club Treasurer Kath Jones said that it was her son Harri who had the idea to support the Raven House Trust this Christmas.

Mrs Jones said: “Harri spent a day working at Raven House last year with Langstone School as he was one of the school's ambassadors. He knows the great job they do at these places.”

It’s not just the less-fortunate who will be helped by the team’s efforts, however. Mrs Jones explained that the children themselves would benefit from being shown that not everyone can afford a present-filled Christmas.

She said: “Kids need reminding every now and again, as they are trying to decide between an Xbox and a bike, that other parents are choosing between themselves or their kids eating.”

The team is run entirely by volunteers and that sense of community was another factor in the decision to give something back.

Mrs Jones explained that without the generosity of the public, Caerleon RFC juniors would not be able to function. Therefore, they decided to help the players understand that when everybody does a little, it can turn into a lot.

She said: “I wanted to show them what happens when everyone in our rugby community gave a tiny bit in order to make sure that other kids would have food at Christmas.

“If everyone just grabbed an item from their cupboard, and dropped it in a box at the clubhouse, we could collect it and give it to the Trust.”

The Raven House Trust was set up in 1992 by local churches, originally to provide shelter to homeless people.

Maggie Smith, manager at Raven House, said: “On behalf of the Raven House Trust I would like to thank Caerleon RFC juniors for their efforts.

“I love it when the kids get involved, it’s a real blessing. Community spirit is alive and well in Caerleon.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has helped us, especially since the surge in demand since the introduction of Universal Credit.”