A BURGLAR was spared an immediate prison term so that he can help his father care for his disabled brother and become drug-free.

Benjamin Mathews, aged 39, of Colston Place, Newport, was handed a suspended jail sentence and a drug rehabilitation requirement after he admitted a break-in in the city.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant carried out a raid during the day at a home on January 21.

Mathews broke into the house in Balmoral Road when the occupiers were out and stole an iPad, tablet, computer and other items worth a combined total of £600.

Judge Neil Bidder QC heard how the defendant was caught after police found his DNA on a key he moved in the house.

Miss Yeo said Mathews had 17 previous convictions for 24 offences, including burglary and wounding with intent.

The court heard that the defendant pleaded guilty to this offence on the day of his trial.

Sarah Waters, mitigating, said her client’s father had written a letter to the court.

Judge Bidder said: “He is very fortunate to have a father who loves him as much as he does and shows in this letter.”

She said that a family friend was in court who was prepared to offer Mathews a job as a labourer.

The judge was told that the defendant had lost his mother and that he helped his father take care of his disabled brother.

Miss Waters said that Mathews had been abusing drugs and had committed his latest offence in a “heroin-affected intoxicated state”.

But, she added: “He can live a drug-free life.”

Judge Bidder said he had decided against imposing an immediate jail sentence because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

He told Mathews: “When you are sober, you are of an enormous help to your father.”

The defendant was jailed for 21 months, suspended for two years, a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement, ordered to pay £250 compensation and a £140 victim surcharge.