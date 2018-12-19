A CWMBRAN-based online business is collecting items following an appeal from Cwtch baby bank.

Bunny Bumpkin are an online maternity retailer, and they decided to support the appeal

Crysta Burridge, of Bunny Bumpkin, said: “There is a big need for baby products, especially in Newport.

“We have always supported a charity since we started operating, and this year we decided to support Cwtch baby bank.

“It made sense to try and help because of our business, but also because we are mums as well. We couldn't imagine what it is like to be a mother with nothing.

“We just want to help as much as we can.

“Most people have heard about food banks but they have not heard about baby banks, so we are doing all we can to change that and raise awareness for them.”

The appeal has specified that there is currently a need for Moses baskets and stands.

To make a donation, call 01633 489846 between 9.30am and 2.30pm, Monday to Friday, or email sales@bunnybumpkin.com