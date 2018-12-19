THE A449 between Usk and Newport was closed by a collision last night, with police appealing for dashcam footage from motorists .

The stretch of the road between the Usk interchange and Junction 24 of the M4 was closed following the incident on the southbound carriageway.

Both carriageways were closed as a result.

Gwent Police said they were reopened around 4am.

In a statement, the force added: “We are currently dealing with an incident on the A449 between Usk & Newport.

“We would like to hear from anyone in the area between 11.45pm on Tuesday December 18 and 12.30am on Wednesday December 19 - especially if you have Dash-Cam footage. Contact Gwent Police via Social Media/101 Quote Log 3 19/12/18.”