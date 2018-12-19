A SUSPICIOUS man is approaching children in Caerphilly county borough, according to reports.

Gwent Police have issued an appeal for information after officers received three reports of an unknown man approaching and attempting to intimidate children in the Gelligaer area.

The first incident took place at approximately 4pm on Wednesday December 5, when an unknown man got out of a silver car in the vicinity of Heol Edward Lewis, before running toward a 15-year-old girl in an intimidating manner, without saying anything.

The second incident took place at approximately 8am a day later, when an 11-year-old girl was approached by an unknown man in similar circumstances in the same area.

And a third incident took place later the same day, at approximately 6pm, and involved a nine-year-old boy being prevented from crossing the road.

While these incidents were distressing for the children involved, they were not harmed in any way.

If anyone has any information relating to these incidents, they are urged to call 101 quoting log number 477 of 6/12/18.