A MAN died after jumping from a footbridge over the A4042 and colliding with a HGV last night.

Gwent Police this morning confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The incident closed the road in both directions, as the Argus reported last night.

The police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

The incident occurred around 6.15pm yesterday, and affected traffic travelling between Newport and Abergavenny.

In a statement this morning Gwent Police said: “We received a call at 6.15pm yesterday, Tuesday 18th December, reporting that a man had jumped from a footbridge over the A4042 near Pontypool and collided with a HGV.

“The man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Officers are not treating this incident as suspicious.”