WITH families setting off for their Christmas holidays, traffic on the M4 around Newport is set to be at its heaviest during this evening's rush hour.

Data has shown the M4 between junction 29 for Cardiff east and south and junction 22 for Avonmouth will be at its busiest at about 5pm today, Wednesday, with delays of up to 17 minutes.

The research by the RAC and traffic data analysts INRIX has shown the next six days are likely to be some of the busiest of the festive season on roads in Wales and across the UK, with around 2.8 million extra trips made today and on Friday.

The busiest times on the UK's roads in the lead-up to Christmas are expected to be:

Today: between 3pm and 6.30pm

Thursday: Between 11.30am and 6.30pm

Friday: Between 11.30am and 6pm

Saturday: Between 10.30am and 4pm

Sunday: Between 4pm and 6.30pm

Christmas Eve: Between 11am and 1pm

Meanwhile, disruption on the rail will also hit travellers, with no direct trains between south Wales and London or Portsmouth in the week between Christmas and New Year due to electrification work. Replacement bus services will be in operation.

Traffic is also expected to be particularly heavy on Boxing Day and Thursday, December 27.

But Wales is getting away with the worst of it, with the M25 around London, the M60 and M62 around Manchester, the M6 in the west Midlands and parts of the the M5 and M40 set to face the longest delays.

Mark Souster of the RAC said: “The run-up to Christmas is traditionally a very busy time on the roads and for us as patrols, and 2018 looks to be no exception – although our data suggests drivers are planning on getting away early in some cases and spreading their journeys across a number of days, which would certainly be no bad thing.

“It’s vitally important every driver planning a trip gives their car a once over to make sure it’s up to the job, as a single breakdown can bring some roads to a grinding halt, slowing down the Christmas getaway for all of us. A few moments spent checking things like fuel, oil, coolant and screenwash levels and the condition and pressure of tyres could make the difference between a stress-free journey and one plagued by a breakdown.

"It might feel like yet another thing to think about before Christmas but it’s a fact that many of the breakdowns we see are avoidable if drivers just do these few checks before they set out.”

INRIX data scientist Joshua Kidd said: “Our data shows that compared to a normal day, Thursday, December 20 will see the biggest increase in cars on the road.

"With most drivers setting out mid-morning, traffic will become heavier over the course of the afternoon and stay congested into the evening.

"But it’s not just those off to see family and friends - commuters, last-ditch shoppers and online deliveries will contribute to clogging the roads. Drivers are advised to seek out alternative routes to their destinations and use the latest technology for real-time updates.”

