Edith Biddlecomb married an American soldier during the Second World War. She left everything she knew behind her to start a new life in the US aged 20. Reporter Tomos Povey spoke to his Great Aunt on her audacious journey when he visited her this year.

“I WAS the eldest of all the children. I was born at my Grandmother’s house in lower Pontnewydd.

I have a lot of fond memories of Cwmbran and for a period I went to the Catholic school. I still remember living on Grange Road in lower Pontnewydd.

Shortly after this, the family then moved to Croesyceiliog.

In 1939 the Second World War broke out between Britain and the Axis Powers. I was living at my Grandad’s house at this time and was 13-years-old.

There were lots of scary moments during the war. But the scariest was in Bristol. I had an aunt who lived there. Milton, who would become my husband, was stationed just outside of Bristol so I would go and stay with my aunt on the weekends to visit him.

When I was there an air raid happened when we were walking. Everyone cleared the streets quickly - it was an unforgettable experience.

I met my husband in 1942 in Pontypool.

A girlfriend and I were walking there and we spotted some Americans. They asked us what they could to do in Pontypool.

We bumped into these Americans again at a dance in Pontypool.

I met Milton and then he asked me for dinner at The Clarence.

And the rest is history.

Milton was born in Michigan, in the USA, but his parents had come from the Isle of Wight.

He had come over to Britain because he was serving in the war.

We then married in 1943 and had one daughter, Gloria.

When D-Day came Milton was stationed in Winchester and I was staying there too.

After the war in 1945, my husband was discharged.

We never really discussed moving to the USA - but Milton had always made it clear that he always wanted to go back to his country.

He had lived in California since he was about 11 or 12.

When he invited me to go with him, I did not give it a lot of thought, really. I just wanted to be with him.

And in October ’45 he went back to the USA.

I then told my parents about emigrating. It hurt my dad a lot. Perhaps it was because I was the first to leave home.

They took me to the train station in Newport and from there I started my long journey to the USA.

From Cwmbran to California, it took me just over three weeks.

I came over on the Queen Mary ship. There were lots of war brides on the ship.

It was just me and my baby daughter, Gloria, travelling to the USA.

I was not nervous because I kept myself busy by thinking of Milton and looking after Gloria.

We docked in New York on St David’s Day in 1946.

One of the first things I saw was the Statue of Liberty.

Once I got to New York I was processed and cleared at Ellis Island.

Then we were all taken to the train station and it took me a week to get to California.

It took a lot of time because on the train there were lots of war bridges carts going to different states.

When I think of it, it was a big move to do.

There were a lot of sad stories with many of the war brides.

The one thing that stuck in my mind was in New Mexico when the train stopped and it was dark outside. There was no station there - just grasslands. And a woman had to get out there. I then saw way off in the distance some light. There was no one there to meet her. It was awful.

There was another lady who had a baby girl, who was from Hereford, and when she got off the train at Los Angeles her husband was not there. She then saw her father-in-law. He told her that the son had gone off with another lady. She then had to raise a lot of money to get back home. I kept in touch with her for a while.

There was another lady who had married a Spanish man, and the man and his family could not speak English.

I remember feeling so sorry for those who had bad experiences.

Thankfully none of these things happened to me.

When Gloria and I arrived in California, Milton was there waiting for us.

I was home sick for quite a long-time, but it went away after a while.

I made a new life for myself here.

It took me 20 years to come back to Britain. I left when I was 20-years-old and was 40 when I went back.

Life has been good to me and I have not regretted anything.”