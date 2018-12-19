It’s my great pleasure to wish South Wales Argus readers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year/Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda.

I hope you look forward to a well-deserved break, followed by peace and prosperity in 2019.

The festive season is traditionally a time to eat, drink and be merry but it is also when we tend to create lots of rubbish. Monmouthshire enjoys an excellent recycling record and we are consistently among the best performing councils in Wales, largely due to the county’s conscientious residents as well as our hardworking waste and recycling staff.

This year we are on target to exceed the Welsh Government target of 64% and will have recycled almost 30,000 tonnes.

To ensure we continue our great work, we encourage people to recycle more and in coming months we will introduce changes to enable communities to do this more efficiently.

One recently introduced measure allows residents to re-use ordinary plastic bags as liners to accommodate their food waste.

Food bags will still be available from our community hubs but residents will be encouraged to recycle bags that once contained bread, frozen food or cereal and are usually consigned to the kitchen bin.

This is a result of a decision to send Monmouthshire’s food waste to an anaerobic digestion plant where the workforce composts it to create a rich fertiliser for local farms.

The resultant methane is collected to generate electricity while bags that contained the waste are dried and burnt to produce yet more electricity.

Careful planning and buying can reduce the amount of food waste, and consideration when buying presents goes a long way towards cutting down on the quantity of rubbish.

Aim to avoid over-packaged goods and place unwrapped paper in the red recycling bags – sorry, all the glittery shiny paper must be placed in the refuse bag.

Our wonderful waste and recycling teams will be busy ensuring our county is clean over the festive period. Monmouthshire’s collections will be two days later than usual following Christmas Day and Boxing Day and one day later in the week following New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, I invite you to join me in raising a glass to all those vital workers who will serve the community over Christmas and the New Year, whether it’s ensuring the safety of the roads, caring for the vulnerable in our society or liaising in a crisis with the emergency services.

Merry Christmas everyone!