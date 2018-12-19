VILLAGERS from Redwick raised £3,000 for charity at their Christmas party, the star of which was an impressive model of the village centre made from 32 cakes.

25 bakers and decorators worked on the edible sculptures, which re-created the village hall, The Rose Inn, and St Thomas' church.

The cake was auctioned, alongside other prizes, at the party in Redwick Village Hall on Saturday, December 15.

Organised by the village community and Wentwood Young Farmers, the event raised money for Parkinsons UK and the Newport and Gwent Samaritans.

Local band The Bug Club performed live, and DJ Steve Verran kept the crowd entertained between events.

Traditional festive turkey rolls were supplied by the villagers.

Organiser Jackie Thomas said the event, which was attended by more than 150 people, was "a massive community effort."

She added: "[Local farmer] Roly Price did a grand job as the auctioneer.

"The event was great fun and packed, and was likened to Gavin and Stacey meets The Vicar of Dibley."

This year's Christmas party in Redwick follows on from the success of last year's event, in which 80 singers dressed up as farm animals to record their own version of The 12 Days of Christmas. That event raised Diabetes UK and the neonatal baby unit at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital.

