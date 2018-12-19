WELL, that was quite a week.

When last week started we expected MPs were going to finally get the long-awaited vote on the Brexit Bill - a vote the government was almost certain to lose.

So Theresa May in her infinite wisdom decided to pull the vote altogether, which went down about as well as expected.

Suddenly that vote of confidence we half-expected a couple of weeks ago was back on the table, and on Wednesday morning it looked extremely likely we'd be in for a new prime minister at the very least, and probably another General Election.

Boris Johnson even got a haircut - albeit one that looked like it'd been done in his kitchen with a mixing bowl - ready for his inevitable run at Number 10.

After probably the most politically fraught 12 hours I can remember - the morning of June 24, 2016, notwithstanding - we were left with a battle-scarred prime minister of severely diminished authority, while Johnson, Rees-Mogg and Co had managed to spectacularly shoot themselves in the foot by ensuring they have to wait a whole year before they can try and get rid of her again.

It's clear to anyone with half a braincell that, with only slightly more than three months to go until we're out of Europe - sorry, but that people's vote is not going to happen - a leadership battle in the Conservative Party would have been the last thing we needed, so, in the circumstances, the right decision was made here.

It's hard not to think the ultimate reason Tory MPs backed Mrs May is not because they think she's the right person to get this whole Brexit business sorted, but because the alternative - an inevitable no-deal after Boris Johnson accidentally insults the whole of Europe by using a 19th century racial slur - is worse.

Presumably realising what a mess he and his compatriots had made, lost Victorian time traveller Jacob Rees-Mogg was on telly immediately after the vote demanding Mrs May hand in her resignation - it was a real shame none of the journalists present had the presence of mind to ask him why he is so determined to uphold the result of a referendum which was won by a far slimmer margin.

That said, it certainly bares mentioning that a similar confidence vote in Margaret Thatcher in 1990 saw her win 204 votes in favour, to 152 against - more than Mrs May won - and this was seen as a damning defeat, leading to her resignation.

But then this is a very, very different situation. For one thing, Mrs May hasn't led the party for 15 long years. And Jeremy Corbyn was clearly just as furious, with the move having taken the wind out of the sails of his proposed vote of no confidence in the government.

Once again, nobody wins.

So where are we now?

We're left with a prime minister who's openly opposed by more than a third of her own MPs - with others no doubt hardly paid-up members of her fan club, but seeing little alternative - backing a Brexit deal supported by literally no one, with only slightly longer than three months until we actually leave Europe.

While I disagree with a lot of what Mrs May says and does, there's no denying she has by far the worst job in the country at the moment, and it would be hard to blame her if she just packed up and went. There is no way good out of the current situation, and she's the one who's going to be blamed for the mess we find ourselves in.

The only realistic option is to extend Article 50 - and maybe then this mythical second snap General Election we've been threatened with for the past year - but that seems a slim possibility.

As it stands, the past couple of years will doubtless be remembered for decades to come as some of the most fraught in living memory - assuming, of course, things don't get worse. If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that things can always get worse.