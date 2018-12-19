Budweiser is to be brewed with renewable electricity at Magor as AB InBev UK signs a deal with Europe’s largest solar energy company, Lightsource BP, to purchase 100 per cent renewable electricity for its UK operations.

The 15-year deal will roll out 100 megawatts of solar power, making it the largest unsubsidised solar energy deal in UK history.

Lightsource BP will fund, develop and operate solar installations which will generate enough electricity for AB InBev’s breweries to power the equivalent of 18,000 homes.

AB InBev’s two main UK breweries, in Magor and Samlesbury, Lancashire, produce more than 17 million bottles and cans of Budweiser each week.

The new solar capacity is expected to be added and connected by Lightsource BP at the end of 2020 and all Budweiser brewed and sold in the UK will begin to feature a new symbol to encourage consumers to choose a beer brewed with 100 per cent renewable electricity.

The symbol, which has already rolled out across Budweiser in the US, is available for other businesses to use, in a move that the brewer hopes will help to shift consumer choice.

Jason Warner, zone president for Europe at AB InBev, said: “Beer has been bringing people together for 3,000 years and we want to ensure that people can continue to enjoy it for generations to come, which is why we’re committed to brewing the highest-quality beer sustainably.

“We want to build a movement towards celebrating and growing renewable electricity, and are asking our consumers, customers, colleagues, business partners and fellow companies to join us – we are making our 100 per cent renewable electricity symbol available for any brands who share these values.”

Nick Boyle, group CEO at Lightsource BP, said: “Solar is cost-competitive, scalable, reliable and quick to deploy. Our partnership with AB InBev is further proof that solar power can now be delivered at a cost-competitive price. This deal will help transform the energy mix for one of the UK’s biggest brewers, contributing to the overall share of renewables production across the UK.”

AB InBev has committed that by 2025 at a global level, all its purchased electricity will be sourced from renewable sources. The company is making progress in shifting to renewable electricity in its operations around the world, including in Mexico, the United States, Australia, China and India. This global commitment will make AB InBev the largest corporate buyer of renewable electricity in the consumer goods industry.