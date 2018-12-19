GET your baggy trousers at the ready, with tickets for racecourse shows – featuring a hugely popular ska band – now available.

Madness, who recently achieved gold status with their album Can’t Touch Us Now, will celebrate being one of the top 20 selling UK groups of all time, with seven top ten albums to their name.

The band have reached the UK Top 20 charts 22 times, with more than six million album sales, since they formed in 1976.

Seven venues are included in their 2019 Racecourse line-up, including Chepstow Racecourse, which will host Madness on June 8, 2019.

Madness will play all the hits and fan favourites, including: Baggy Trousers, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Our House and It Must Be Love, along with some new tracks.

These exciting performances are perfect for families and friends to celebrate a day of racing and then dance the night away to spectacular live music.

All ages are welcome to the Chepstow performance, with gates opening at 3pm.

Early bird tickets to see Madness at Chepstow Racecourse, on June 8, are £44 which includes booking fee.

Madness have sold out shows across the country, so booking tickets early is advised to avoid any disappointment.

Book your tickets online, at: www.vmstickets.co.uk or through the events Box Office, on: 0844 249 1000.

Madness will also perform at Uttoxeter Racecoure, Ffos Las Racecourse, Lingfield Park Resort, Newcastle Racecourse, Doncaster Racecourse and Wolverhampton Racecourse.

These performances may vary slightly in times, price, and age restrictions.

If you are unsure or need more information, call: 0844 249 1000.