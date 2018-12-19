A ‘SADIST’ who raped and tortured three women and subjected three men to brutal cruelty was jailed for 24 years.

Karl Gettings, aged 56, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin, Newport, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court for a catalogue of sexual and physical abuse.

After two trials, he was convicted of three counts of rape, three of indecent assault, two of sexual assault, two of unlawful wounding, seven of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one threat to kill and another 24 offences which cannot specified for legal reasons.

He had denies all the charges.

In the first trial, prosecutor Roger Griffiths told the jury how Gettings had raped two women and sexually abused another.

After being convicted of these crimes in July, Judge Tom Crowther QC classed the defendant as a dangerous offender.

Gettings has been jailed for 18 years, plus an additional six years on extended licence, making a total sentence of 24 years.

Reporting restrictions had applied until the conclusion of the second trial which ended last Friday.

The court heard the defendant “declined to attend court” for sentence in relation to the second trial offences after “refusing to leave his cell”.

Mr Griffiths, who prosecuted both cases, read out victim impact statements from two of three male victims.

The first said: “He was brutal and he tortured me. He hated me and told me I was a worthless human being.

“I was scared for my life and I was afraid he was going to kill me. I was terrified and scared of him.”

The second said: “He made me feel worthless. He told me women were all terrible liars. He has made me feel heartless.”

The jury was told he had subjected his victims to “soul-destroying abuse”.

Mark Wyeth QC, mitigating, said of this client: “He comes from a background of a family where he was picked upon and there was a lot of drinking.”

His barrister added that Gettings was subjected to “violence from his father”.

Mr Wyeth urged the court to “pass a sentence as merciful as can be”.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said Gettings was guilty of “brutal and sadistic violence” and that he was a “brute and a coward”.

Referring to his failure to attend court for sentence and most of his second trial, she added: “In my opinion, he knows what he has done and is unable to face his victims.”

Outside the court, John Probert, a senior crown prosecutor with CPS Cymru-Wales, said: “Gettings was a violent man who raped, tortured and sexually assaulted three female victims for his own pleasure, and subjected three other (male victims) to cruelty.

“The courage shown by them in giving their evidence allowed the CPS to present a strong case and bring Gettings to justice.

“We hope the conclusion of this case will give them some comfort and help them in moving forward with their lives.”