A STRAY pup found wandering the streets earlier this year without any fur will be enjoying her first Christmas in a loving new home.

Cocker spaniel Prim was completely bald and was so nervous of people she didn’t come out of her kennel for nearly a week when she first arrived at Blue Cross’s Newport rehoming unit in February this year.

The team at Willenhall Street gave Prim, then ten months old, daily antibiotics, steroids and medicated baths to treat the extreme case of demodex mange.

The condition, left untreated, can cause dogs to lose all their fur and dry, and causes cracked and itchy skin.

Hannah Wiltshire, manager at Blue Cross Newport, said: “She was just a scared and lonely spaniel who wanted to be your friend but she didn’t know how to be. She was terrified of everyone. When she arrived we had to coax her out of the van and she would crawl everywhere, keeping her body close to the ground with fear.

“I’ve worked with many, many nervous dogs over the years, and it is always so sad to see a dog with a body posture like Prim had when we first met because you know they are completely terrified. You just want to make everything ok for them.”

Now Prim is unrecognisable, having regained her fur and confidence in people, and finding a loving new home with new owner Megan Baverstock, who lives in Southampton.

She will be spending her Christmas enjoying long walks and curling up on the sofa instead of lonely, unloved and out on the streets.

Miss Baverstock said “When I first took Prim home it was like she’d never been in the house before.

“She was really reactive at the TV and would bark at it, so I had it on but with no volume for quite a while. She cowers at times, so I assume someone at some time has been hard on her, which is really sad to think.

“She has gained so much confidence in the three months I have had her; it’s hard to believe she is the same dog. She absolutely loves her walks and would run around off lead all day given the chance.

“We have recently been on holiday to Devon and am looking forward to so many more adventures with her.

“I feel so lucky to have found her, I really can’t imagine life without her now.”