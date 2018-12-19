LEADING a council is one of the most difficult jobs in politics as local authorities are left with cutting services amid shrinking budgets, Newport council's leader has said.

Cllr Debbie Wilcox says the council is down to "the bare bones" as it consults on plans to raise council tax by 6.95 per cent next year.

Faced with a £15million shortfall, the council has been left with a balancing act of cutting services and increasing council tax.

"Some of the things we have put into the consultation are things that five years ago I would not have looked at in any shape or form," said Cllr Wilcox.

"But we are down to the wire now, so what we have put out there is the end of the line."

Cllr Wilcox is urging people in the city to have their say by taking part in a consultation on the budget plans.

Views will be heard, and the proposed rise in council tax will be reduced if possible, said Cllr Wilcox, adding the council has been 'forced' into the proposal because of UK government cuts.

But with the second lowest council tax rate in Wales, Newport's leader said the proposed rise would not be as severe as elsewhere in the country.

"I understand people are going through difficult times, austerity has hit us all, but I need to act appropriately," said Cllr Wilcox.

Each one per cent council tax rise raises around £500,000 towards almost 800 services provided by the council.

The largest portion of the council's £270million budget is spent on education, with around £100million committed.

Cllr Wilcox said some schools will have to run on "zero budgets", and that some would go into deficits, as savings are made in the next year.

The council will also have to look at new ways of running services with less money, and look to work with partners more, Cllr Wilcox said.

Plans to introduce parking charges at Tredegar Park and Rogerstone's Fourteen Locks have been criticised but Cllr Wilcox says they are a "proportional response" in trying to raise income.

Amid the financial pressures, Cllr Wilcox says being a council leader is one of the hardest jobs in politics.

"I think being a council leader is probably the most difficult job in politics in the whole of the UK except possibly the prime minister," she said.

"In terms of squaring the circles, making these awful decisions, I don't say lightly that you have sleepless nights over things because you think how on Earth am I going to deal with that problem? How on Earth am I going to continue?

"I'm a glass half-full girl, I've got a very clear ambition for this city to make it a better place, to provide the best services we can to ensure that Newport changes in the way it needs to change, to make it more prosperous, more vibrant and a better place to live, so to have to try and temper those ambitions with such a small funding circle is extremely difficult."

But since pledging to "build a better Newport" in last year's election, Cllr Wilcox strongly defends the council's record.

Lottery funding has been secured for a £10million makeover of the Transporter Bridge and to restore Newport's Market Arcade.

Plans for Newport market which could be 'game-changing' for the city high street are in place and Newport's Chartist Tower is to become a four star hotel.

Despite the challenges, Cllr Wilcox insists "the good times will come back", though she is unsure if that will be during her political life.

In the meantime, Newport's leader says she is determined to carry on 'doing her best' as she has always done.

"My judgement is always based on if I could look people in the eye and tell them what I'm doing, then that judgement is the best I can give," she added.