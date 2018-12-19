HOW do you fancy grabbing your bike and following in the tracks of Welsh champion cyclist Geraint Thomas?

Geraint, who triumphed in the Tour de France 2018 and was named BBC Personality of the Year 2018, trained at the velodrome in Newport which now bears his name.

And now cyclists are being encouraged to sign up for the Cyclone24, Newport, 2019 which is being staged at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome on the weekend of October 20 to 21, 2019.

Cyclone24, the UK's only 24-hour velodrome challenge, sees 24 teams of six ride in relay over 24 hours from noon to noon.

The event, which is sponsored by branding and design agency Stills, has Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care as its nominated charity.

John Wheat, of Newport Social Cycling, has already signed up to enter a team in Cyclone24.

Organiser Zoe Westerman, director of Cyclone24, said: “This event is designed for all abilities, from complete beginners to accomplished cyclist.

"However to get you ready, and make sure you are safe, we will advise on what practise sessions are available and what training you should undertake in the run up to the challenge.

“For those new to the velodrome track we offer a complimentary induction session ahead of the challenge. Each rider must complete the minimum of an induction session or stage 1 accreditation ahead of the challenge in order to take part.

“On event day, we provide exclusive venue access, track bikes, helmets, electronic lap counters, mechanical support, physio support and complimentary sports massages, fully qualified track coaches and guidance, refreshments, snacks, free event photos, free parking, free entry for spectators and finishers medals.

“Cyclone24 will be a wonderful opportunity, in particular, for businesses to enter teams and use training and the event itself as a wonderful opportunity for team building with work colleagues and also clients.”

Zoe said she had a particular reason for adopting St David’s Hospice Care to support through the event.

“St David's Hospice Care were just so fantastic in the care that they gave my partner, Steve’s late mum Janet in the two weeks before her recent passing at their marvellous in patient hospice in Malpas, Newport.”

St David’s Hospice Care deputy chief executive Adrian Hadley, at the launch of Cyclone24 Newport, said: “Cyclone24 is a very well established and highly regarded team relay cycling challenge event. We’re extremely pleased to have been selected as nominated charity and to play our part in helping to deliver this prestigious event at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome.

“We’d like to encourage teams to complete the challenge in aid of our charity to help us to continue providing care free of charge 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to people throughout our community.”

Early Bird Team Entry is £900 for a team of six (available until December 31, 2018). Standard Team Entry is £999 for a team of six.

To enter complete and return a registration form along with your team deposit of £300.

Accredited riders and those who have previously participated in Cyclone24 do not need to attend a taster session.

For more details visit: wwwcyclone24.co.uk or call 02920 353940 or enquiries@cyclone24.co.uk.