NEWPORT County players paid a visit to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport on Wednesday to hand out Christmas presents to children.

The local Masonic Hall had donated £500 to ASDA Pillgwenlly to give presents to patients at the hospital.

ASDA's community champion Liz Burden then got in touch with Newport County, and the players jumped at the chance to get involved.

The players visited the children’s wards and A&E, handing out toys and chocolates, and speaking with the children.

Newport County AFC midfielder Matty Dolan said: “It’s obviously good to give something back to the community, but there is a real benefit for us as well.

“It gives us a real buzz. To see the smiles on the kids’ faces when we give out the presents is priceless.

“That’s really important and, if we can help, we always want to do that as a squad. We’ll do anything for the local community.

“It’s probably one of the best parts of job, especially doing it at Christmas-time.

“And, with the hard work that all the staff put in here, it’s nice for them to get a bit of a break as well.”

Community champion for ASDA in Pill Liz Burden said: “We have used the £500 donation to buy presents for the children in the Royal Gwent.

“We have got Newport County players out with us to give them out, and they have brought a few things with them.

“It will be great for the kids.

“It’s also great for ASDA because they do give so much back for the community. It’s a big thing for the children as well, they were over the moon with it.”