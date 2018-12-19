THERE is still time to send a message to a loved one and raise money for four charities at the same time, thanks to the Rotary Club’s annual Tree of Light campaign.

This year Newport Uskmouth Rotary Club is raising money for four very different but equally deserving charities.

And by placing a simple message to a loved one on the Tree of Light website for nothing more than a minimum donation of £3 you can help all these charities.

The charities are Newport Mind, which has just celebrated its 40th birthday, St David’s Hospice Care, Sanctuary which offers practical support to refugees and asylum seekers in Newport and animal charity Blue Cross.

Each Saturday in the lead-up to Christmas, members of the campaign have been collecting donations under the tree in Friars Walk. Last week was the turn of Blue Cross, which aims to make sure that as many unwanted animals as possible can find loving homes and the care they need. They offer adoption services for all kinds of animals and you can even sponsor a pet, helping keep them safe and well until they can be rehomed.

Although the torrential rain meant there wasn’t much chance to collect donations, a small amount was collected and will be added to the total – which will be shared between the charities. And this Saturday fundraisers from St David’s Hospice Care, which provides support for people with cancer and other conditions, will be out and about collecting donations.

The Tree of Light is now in its third year with the idea that people go to the striking metallic tree in Friars Walk to spend some time remembering a loved one.

This year, as last, the South Wales Argus which is one of the sponsors of the annual event, will print all the messages for free in the paper.

Rotary Club member and one of the organisers of the Tree of Light campaign James Tovey said: “The Tree of Light encourages people to remember their family and friends by name, but at the same time to give to local charities supporting many unnamed people in our society who are less fortunate and often otherwise forgotten.” Messages can either be uploaded directly via the website friarswalktreeoflight. co.uk/tree-of-light

You can also fill in the coupon above and drop that into Monmouthshire Building Society in John Frost Square, Kingston Newell Estate Agents, or Magor Printing.

The event is made possible thanks to the sponsorship of Friars Walk, Magor Printing, The South Wales Argus, Monmouthshire Building Society, Kingston Newell estate agents, Tovey Brothers funeral directors and Hire Net Ltd.