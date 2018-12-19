A PLANNED overhaul to the rules around overdraft fees which could dramatically cut the amount bank customers pay for going into the red have been welcomed by a pair of Gwent MPs.

Earlier this week the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced plans to revamp the rules around overdrafts, meaning banks will only be able to charge a single interest rate rather than daily or monthly charges, which can quickly add up to far more than the overdraft amount.

The organisation has also said banks should be stopped from charging higher rates when customers go over their overdraft limits.

The proposals have been welcomed by Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith and his Labour colleague for Islwyn, Chris Evans, who were both among 80 MPs who, earlier this year, along with consumer champion Which?, wrote to the FCA calling for charges to be scrapped.

Mr Smith said: “This will come as a welcome relief to many. These measures are long overdue.

“Banks already make money hand over fist without cashing in at the expense of those who can least afford it.

“It is also important that banks are required to recognise when a customer is struggling to get out of their overdraft and provide assistance.

“I hope to see these changes introduced swiftly and enforced strongly.”

And Mr Evans, who previously worked as a banker, said: “I have long campaigned for fairer banking, so it is fantastic news to hear that the FCA are finally taking action against overdraft fees.

"For too long those who are least able to afford such unnecessary fees have been having to suffer the stresses of trying to pay them off. The sooner these changes are implemented, the better.”

Under the new rules banks will also have to identify 'overdraft prisoners' who are persistently in the red and help them sooner.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said: "If you've got a £100 unarranged overdraft at the moment you're probably paying something like £5 a day for having that £100 overdraft. If you take these alignment proposals through, the cost of that drops to about 20p. So it's a huge difference."

Around 19 million people use an arranged overdraft each year, and around 14 million use an unarranged overdraft. In 2017, banking firms made more than £2.4 billion from overdrafts alone, with 30 per cent of this coming from unarranged overdraft fees and charges.

More than 50 per cent of banks' unarranged overdraft fees came from just 1.5 per cent of customers in 2016.

Banks and consumer groups now have until March to respond to the proposals, which are planned to come into force in December next year.