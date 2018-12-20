THE Assembly has seen the end of an era this month as Carwyn Jones stood down as first minister for Wales.

In the last 20 years, I along with Carwyn, both of us original members of the Assembly, have seen great growth and development of devolution and of Wales as a whole.

We have come a long way since 1999 and for the last nine years, Carwyn has fulfilled his role as first minister of Wales with passion, commitment and dedication. He has built on the firm foundations laid by Rhodri Morgan. Carwyn has firmly secured his place in the progressive history of Wales and I’d like to wish him and all his family the best for the future.

Congratulations to his successor, Mark Drakeford, who has been selected as the new first minister.

Mark has a wealth of experience, ability and ideas and is fully committed to making our country a better, fairer place for everyone.

- I’d like to wish the very best of luck to all the successfully elected members of the Welsh Youth Parliament in the South East Wales region.

My particular congratulations to Charley Oliver-Holland, the first ever Youth Parliament representative for Newport East. I look forward to meeting Charley over the coming months and I would like to wish her all the very best in her new and exciting role. I will very much value and appreciate her input over the next two years and I am sure Charley will be an excellent voice for Newport East.

I would also like to thank all the other candidates who stood to represent Newport East. I enjoyed reading all the manifestos and the calibre of all thirteen candidates was impressive.

Well done to everyone for putting themselves forward and best wishes for future endeavours.

For more information on the Welsh Youth Parliament, please visit: youthparliament.wales

- Newport County fans can look forward to the New Year and another great Newport FA Cup occasion when recent Premier League champions Leicester come to town on Sunday January 6, thanks to our resounding 4-0 win over Wrexham.

From the board to club staff, volunteers, players, and our talented manager (and fellow Pill boy) Michael Flynn – regardless of how far we get on our FA Cup journey this year, you have done us all proud.

- I hope we all embrace the spirit of giving this Christmas time and do our part to help those less fortunate than ourselves. Whether it is donating a can to the local food bank or offering old bedding to great organisations like Newport Night Shelter.

The shelter have just opened their newly refurbished drop-in centre which will enable them to help support the most vulnerable in our society all year around which is sadly so needed in these difficult times.

We can all do our bit to help make Christmas a little easier for those within our community who need the gift of kindness this year.

- I wish you all a happy Christmas, healthy New Year and more peaceful world in 2019.