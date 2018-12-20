THE South Wales Argus is joining forces with Gwent Police to reward a neighbourhood police officer who goes the extra mile for the community in which they work.

Every year Gwent Police hosts its own awards scheme where it highlights and rewards police officers and other force staff and volunteers in 13 categories.

This year we are adding a 14th award to allow you the public to nominate someone for the work.

The South Wales Argus Community Officer of the Year Award is open for nominations of an officer who you think deserves special recognition for going above and beyond to help their local community, having made a positive difference in taking ownership of a community-based problem and resolving it successfully.

The award is open to both community safety officers and police constables.

Argus editor Nicole Garnon said: “We were invited to get involved with Gwent Police’s awards scheme and were delighted to be able to offer an award which will reward an officer who has close links with their community.”

Chief Constable Julian Williams added: “Gwent Police continues to shine in the face of our many challenges, such as the changing nature of crime, in particular child sexual exploitation, modern day slavery and the complex nature of cyber-related crime.”

To nominate all you have to do is email newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk

You can also write to us at Newsdesk South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport NP20 3QN or alternatively submit your nomination online.

Let us know the name of the officer you are nominating, the area in which they work and why you think they are deserving of our award.

We will also need your contact details.