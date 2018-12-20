A STROKE survivor from Pontypool has joined an appeal to raise money for helping fellow survivors in their recovery.

Ness Morley, from Sebastapol, is supporting the Stroke Association’s ‘I Am More Than My Stroke’ Christmas appeal, and has highlighted the work that the Cwmbran Stroke Group’s Strike a Chord choir does to help people overcome communication difficulties through singing..

She said: “I’d always sung since school, so it’s been great to have the chance to do it with other people who understand how you feel after a stroke.

“One member can’t speak much at all because of his stroke, but he’s able to sing beautifully.

“It’s a great thing to be part of.

“Getting the support to help me sing again and enjoy Christmas again has made me feel that I too am more than my stroke.”

The ‘I Am More Than My Stroke’ Christmas appeal is seeking to raise money for the Stroke Association so that the charity can continue to help more stroke survivors with their recovery.

The group performed their Christmas concert at Pontnewydd’s Mount Pleasant Hall last week.

Eleven years ago, Mrs Morley suffered a stroke just two days before Christmas, and for the next two years she feared Christmas would bring about another stroke.

She said: “After my stroke I was terrified around Christmas time because I was so worried that I’d have another stroke.

“But meeting other survivors through the Stroke Association has really helped me and now Christmas is a brilliant time of year again.”

There are around 7,400 strokes in Wales each year, and strokes continue to be a leading cause of disability.

Carol Bot, director of the Stroke Association in Wales, said: “For many stroke survivors, rebuilding their lives after a stroke is a long and challenging process.

“Strokes not only present physical challenges, but the way it suddenly changes people’s lives and their plans for their future can also cause feelings of depression, anxiety and despair.

“However, we have seen that with the right support many people can be helped to live fulfilling lives following their stroke.

“We aren’t yet able to reach everyone who needs our help and that’s why our Christmas Appeal, ‘I Am More Than My Stroke’ is raising essential funds so that we can be there for more people like Ness.”

To find out more about the help and support the Stroke Association offers and to make a donation to its Christmas Appeal visit stroke.org.uk/iammore.