THREE Gwent schools have signed up to take part in a crisp packet recycling scheme run by Walkers.

The Dell Primary School in Chepstow, Osbaston Church in Wales Primary School in Monmouth, and Waunfawr Primary School, in Caerphilly, have signed up to be designated recycling points for crisp packets.

The recycling scheme is the first nationwide recycling scheme for crisp packets, and Walkers, working with recycling firm TerraCycle, have organised for a number of collection points to open across the UK.

All brands of crisp packets will be accepted as part of the free scheme, and they will ultimately be turned into other basic plastic items.

To encourage collection and return of the packets for recycling, the scheme offers charity points based on the number of bags collected.

People are encouraged to collect as many packs as they can in one go and then send in larger batches.

After collection, the packets will be sent to TerraCycle, who will clean them and shred them ready to be made into small plastic pellets, which will be used to make everyday items such as outdoor furniture, trays, and even roofing and flooring

Gary Lineker, Walkers’ brand ambassador, said: “I love this initiative, what a great way of sorting out the problem of crisp packet recycling.

“To make this work we really need everyone to get involved by collecting and returning the packets to be recycled.”

Newport household waste recycling centre has also registered as a recycling point.

To find your nearest recycling drop-off point, visit walkers.co.uk/recycle