AN AWARD-WINNING comedian is going on a UK National Tour in 2019.

Mark Watson, one of Britain’s most critically acclaimed live comedians, is bringing his Infinite Tour with more than 70 dates included.

This new comedy show is all about empathy, focusing on the shocking state of the world, with Mr Watson addressing issues with his notoriously high joke and rant-per-minute rate.

Mark Watson has won several awards, including: The Comedy Panel Prize in the 2006 Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Time Out Critics Choice Award, and Best Show at Sydney and Adelaide.

The joker has also regularly appeared on BBC shows, including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Mock the Week, Would I Lie To You and Have I Got News For You.

He has earned praise from the media, dubbed a ‘prodigy’ by The Guardian and described as ‘unstoppably funny’ by The Times.

His tour, which is suitable for 14+, includes dates in Bristol, Cardiff and Monmouth, amongst other locations throughout the UK.

The Infinite Tour will be at Bristol’s Old Vic Theatre on Sunday, February 3, and again on Sunday, November 3. Both performances are from 7pm, with the February one already sold out.

Online, tickets to see Mark Watson in Old Vic Theatre on November 3 go on sale today and are £20. To book yours, go to: www.bristololdvic.org.uk or phone: 0117 987 7877.

On Saturday, June 8, this funny and insightful tour will make a stop in Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre. Tickets are £20, with this performance starting at 7.45pm.

To book tickets to see Mark Watson at Sherman Theatre on June 8, go to: www.shermantheatre.co.uk or phone: 02920 646 900.

On Thursday, November 1, Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre will host Mark Watson, with tickets available for £19, with a 50p booking fee. Doors open at 7.30pm for this, with the act starting at 8pm.

To book tickets to see The Infinite Tour at Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre, go to: www.monmouth-savoy.co.uk or phone: 01600 772467.

You can check out all dates and venues of The Infinite Tour at: www.markwatsonthecomedian.com