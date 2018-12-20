There has been an incident on the A4042 between Llantarnam and Malpas.

*UPDATE* - 8.27am 20/12/2018

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We received reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A4042 near Llantarnam, Cwmbran at around 6.45am today, Thursday, December 20.

"The road was partially closed while the vehicles were recovered. There were not thought to be any serious injuries."

Reports of a collision have been confirmed by Gwent Police who stated: “There has been a road traffic collision. We are dealing with the situation but there are no further details at this time.”

The incident appears to be affecting traffic around the Crown roundabout.

