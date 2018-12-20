A MAN who decided to auction off his parents’ treasured family Christmas tree which had been bought from Woolworths in the 1930s has said he is giving all proceeds from its sale to the homeless.

Steve Rose who grew up in Markham, Caerphilly, said he remembered his mother decorating it as a child, and has maintained the tradition since.

But with no chidldren to leave it to the 74-year-old decided it was time to say goodbye and give someone else the opportunity to create a simple, vintage Christmas, as the Argus previously reported.

And he has now said all £280 made from the sale will go to a good cause.

“I’ve got a nice house and I don’t need anything,” said Mr Rose. “I don’t like seeing people on the streets, especially at Christmas.

"So, I’ve decided to give the money to The Greater Manchester Mayor’s Homelessness Fund.

“I’ve met the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and I’ve been really inspired by his work with the homeless.”

The tree, together with vintage baubles and Pifco Christmas tree lights from the 1950s, sold for close to £300 to a private UK buyer at Hansons Auctioneers’ Christmas Fine Art Sale, held at Bishton Hall, Staffordshire yesterday.

Steve Rose with the auctioned tree and decorations

It was bought by London-based artist Eloise Moody, 36, after she read stories about the tree online.

She said: “I am working on an Arts Council England-funded project with Metal in Peterborough called Remember Me which is all about belongings of significance owned by people who are last in the family line. Mr Rose had no one to pass his tree on to.

“The tree will form part of the collection of other people’s memories that would otherwise become lost.

"These objects will eventually go on display in Peterborough.”

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, added: “It’s a wonderful story and a wonderful tree.

"We’re delighted Mr Rose has decided to donate the money from its sale to a fantastic homeless charity – his Christmas spirit and kindness shine bright.

“It’s great news that the tree is set to go on public view as part of an art installation.

"Other people will be able to see and enjoy this piece of festive history.”