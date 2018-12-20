RESIDENTS from Cwmbran House Care Home were invited to watch a Newport nursery's Christmas concert rehearsal as part of an ongoing project between the two groups.

Evergreen Day Nursery, based at Celtic Manor, have teamed up with the Pontnewydd-based care home over the past year, on a project aimed at improving community links across generations.

Last year, children from the nursery visited the care home, and took part in a range of activities with residents including singing and reading books together.

Residents from the care home came to Celtic Manor to watch the dress rehearsal of their Christmas performance of ‘Whoops-a-Daisy Angel'.

The children also made cookies and gifts for the residents with an aim to brighten their Christmas.

Stephanie Jones, a teacher at Evergreen Day Nursery, said: “The project has been very successful, benefitting both generations a huge amount. Lovely relationships have formed and the joy the children bring to the residents is extremely rewarding, especially at Christmas time.

“We hope to continue and expand upon the project throughout 2019 to make it an even bigger success.”

The care home is run by Hafod Care Association.

June Clark, home manager at Hafod Care Association, said: “We would like to thank the nursery for the tea, mince pies and the presents the residents all received.

“The residents who visited where so excited about coming, and once there were overwhelmed with the welcome that we all received.

“The children performed with so well and we can see the hard work to get children so small involved with the ‘Whoops-a-Daisy’ production.

“We look forward to seeing the children again.”