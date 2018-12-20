A ROGUE trader who conned six victims after promising to carry out building and carpentry work has escaped an immediate jail sentence.

Mitchell Day took more than £7,000 from householders in advance for ‘materials’ without ever turning up to perform the promised jobs, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The 23-year-old, of Conway Croft, Newport, was ill-equipped to run a business and had learnt to do so using internet forums, his barrister Karl Williams said.

The court also heard how the defendant had recently been sectioned for a time under the Mental Health Act and was “troubled by voices and persecutory delusions”.

Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett told Judge Jeremy Jenkins that Day’s first victim was Rachel Mander from Nantwich in Cheshire who had seen him offering his services on the Rated People website.

She was the only fortunate victim in that she was refunded £693.50 by PayPal after paying in advance for a loft conversion.

The other prey were quite so lucky.

Day next turned to Paul Hibberd from Newport who had seen him advertising on Facebook and handed over £924.99 for work to be done to a bedroom and kitchen.

His third victim was Margaret Druce who paid £3,780 after she wanted jobs to be done on behalf of her elderly mother after viewing pictures and testimonials, again on Facebook.

Mr Bennett said: “Her 75-year-old mother found the experience rather distressing. Mrs Druce tracked the defendant down and confronted him on the doorstep at an address she had for him in Newport’s George Street. He said he was ill.”

The fourth person to be duped was Harshadbhai Patel in the village of Newport in Essex where Day had driven to con him out of £412.50 for a wardrobe to be built.

Next to be targeted was Amanda Walters, from the Nash area of Newport, who the defendant fleeced out of £198.50 for a seating area in her garden.

Mr Bennett told the court: “She thought he was a bit young to be a builder and carpenter but she was rather convinced by him and wanted to give a young man a start in life.”

Day’s sixth and last victim was Joanne Boyd, from Barry, who lost £1,288 after she thought she was getting a bathroom alteration done.

After realising she had been “hoodwinked”, she also turned detective and tracked him down to an address in Nash after hearing he drove a distinctive type of striped Vauxhall Corsa and also confronted him.

Mr Bennett told the court: “She said, ‘He looked shocked to see me again.’”

Day pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud by false representation between July 2016 and April 2017.

The court heard the defendant was now living on state benefits of £800 a month for his family.

Judge Jenkins said the prospect of his victims being reimbursed was “slim to non-existent”.

He jailed Day for 10 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to attend a thinking skills programme and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant must also pay prosecution costs of £1,000 and a victim surcharge.