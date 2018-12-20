BLAENAU Gwent Council is well prepared for freezing conditions this winter with priorities being as always to keep the main highways open and look after vulnerable people in our communities.

The council routinely grits 48 per cent of the roads network as part of its winter maintenance programme and currently has 3,800 tonnes of salt in stock. There are five frontline gritters and two additional gritting vehicles available if required and 560 salt bins that have been checked and re-filled.

They also have standby arrangements in place for additional machinery should the area experience extreme snow conditions like earlier this year.

All salt bins are now stocked ready for winter and residents can request re-stocks by registering with the ‘My Services’ section of the website - blaenau-gwent.gov.uk

Councillor Garth Collier, the Council’s Executive Member for the Environment, said: “In the event of adverse weather our priorities will always be to be to keep the main roads into and around Blaenau Gwent open and passable for motorists, and then where possible help to clear side roads and town centres.

“In severe weather we will be out gritting 24/7 and I would appeal to people to be mindful of how they park so they don’t hinder the drivers carrying out this important job.

“Our other priority is making sure that we continue to support the most vulnerable people in our communities, ensuring home carers can get to calls and meals on wheels are delivered to customers.

“It is also important that our communities come together to help and look after each other as they did during last winter’s severe weather. This could be from helping out with snow clearance in your street to picking up some shopping for an elderly relative or neighbour.”

You can find more help and advice at the Met Office ‘Weather Ready’ campaign website at metoffice.gov.uk/barometer/advice/weather-ready/about