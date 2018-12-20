THE ULTIMATE tribute to George Michael will be touring in the new year, including a gig in Caerphilly.

Fastlove, the world’s favourite George Michael tribute show, is coming to Blackwood Miners’ Institute on Saturday, January 19.

Celebrating the musician, who rose to fame as part of pop duo Wham! which also featured Andrew Ridgeley, the performances promise to provide an ‘unforgettable’ evening which will put the Boom Boom into your heart.

Fastlove, who come from London’s West End, will take guests on a journey through time, with the show featuring blasts from the past – such as classics from Wham’s 80s album, Faith – along with chart-topping tunes from the 90s and noughties, in a show that has more than 1000 5-star reviews.

Check out the trailer for Fastlove:

The audience will be getting up (to get down) to some favourites, such as: Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus To A Child and many more popular songs.

This show is not affiliated with or endorsed by George Michael or his estate.

Tickets to see Fastlove, at Blackwood Miners’ Institute, are £25.50 or £24.50 concessions.

This show, on January 19, starts at 7.30pm, with tickets available online at: www.your.caerphilly.gov.uk/bmi/whatson/whats-on or by phoning the venue’s Box Office on: 01495 227206.

For a full line-up of 2019 dates and venues for Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael, visit: www.entertainers.co.uk/show/fastlove

Alternatively, you can follow them on Facebook or Twitter by searching for: @fastlovetour