PREPARATION works to make sure the council are ready to take over parking enforcement from the police in July, 2019 are under way, with fines and appeals set to be dealt with by a different local authority.

According to a council press release, work on reinstating faded double yellow lines, limited waiting and traffic enforcement regulation signs has been going on across the city.

So far, says the council, Bettws and Caerleon wards have been worked on with the roll out continuing until June next year ready for civil parking enforcement to start from July 1.

The council has also said it will work closely with Rhondda Cynon Taff council, which will be involved in the back-office work such as collecting the fines and dealing with appeals, once the switch is made.

Up until 30 June, 2019, Gwent Police are still in charge of policing parking in Newport.

A formal application for the transferral of parking enforcement powers to the council was made to the Welsh Government In September 2018.

Cllr Roger Jeavons, the council’s cabinet member for Streetscene said: “With the police withdrawing from enforcement, and continuing dissatisfaction being expressed by residents and businesses across the city regarding the rising levels of illegal parking, the introduction of civil parking enforcement is widely welcomed across the city.

“We have officers working behind the scenes reviewing traffic orders and checking all the regulations are watertight in readiness for us taking charge.

“Under these new powers, the council will deploy 12 enforcement officers to work across the city with authority to issue penalty charge notices for parking contraventions.”