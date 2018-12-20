HOLIDAY-MAKERS coming home for Christmas are stranded at Cardiff airport after drones put Gatwick on lockdown – with more than 700 stuck on aircraft.

Eight flights were directed to the Welsh airport, including long-haul flights from the Caribbean and Florida.

Hundreds of passengers have been left trapped on the tarmac, ruining Christmas travel plans.

One passenger said: "I’m stuck on a plane at Cardiff airport after a long haul flight from St Lucia where we were married.

"No hot drinks. Only bottled water to flush [the] loo and wash hands, due to technical fault – and that was before we took off.

"Our captain just informed us that more drones have been sighted at Gatwick.

"Sounds like a deliberate attack.

"Cabin crew are doing their best. They must be exhausted as well. This isn’t looking good."

Passengers from four easyJet flights have been taken the 177 miles to Gatwick Airport by bus, while passengers on British Airways remain trapped in Cardiff after flying from Kingston, St Lucia, Orlando and Cancun.

The shutdown started just after 9pm on Wednesday (December 19) when two drones were spotted being flown over the airfield.

More than 10,000 passengers were affected overnight on Wednesday, with some flights landing in Paris and Amsterdam, as well as Cardiff.