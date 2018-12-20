There were reports earlier today of a bomb scare in the Blaenau Gwent County Council Civic Centre building in Ebbw Vale.

The incident led to the site being evacuated due to safety concerns.

Gwent Police attended the incident and searched the premises but found no explosive device. They are treating the incident as a hoax. The investigation into who made the call is ongoing.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We received a report that a call had been received at 9.30am this morning, Thursday 20th December stating that an explosive device was inside the Blaenau Gwent County Council Civic Centre buildings. Members of staff were evacuated as a precaution.

"The premises was searched however there has been no explosive device found. We are treating the incident as a hoax and officers will be investigating to establish who made the call.

"If you have any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting log 91 18/12/18. Alternatively, you can direct message the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages."