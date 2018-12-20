Tributes have been paid to a much loved fiancé from Newport who died after falling from a footbridge and colliding with a HGV.

The tragic incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning (December 19) on the A449 near Catash.

Hours earlier, at 6.15pm on Tuesday December 18, on the A4042 near Pontypool, another man was killed after jumping from a footbridge and also being hit by a HGV.

Michael Fernott, 34, from the Langstone area of the city, has today been named as the man who died on the A449.

In a tribute released through Gwent Police, his family said: "Michael was a much loved fiancé, son, brother and father, who will be missed every single day by his family and friends.

"He brought joy and laughter to everyone who knew him and his loss leaves us with an enormous hole in our lives.

"The first to offer support to those who needed it and with a smile for everyone, Michael will remain in our hearts always."

A Gwent Police spokesman added: "Officers are investigating the circumstances of Michael’s death, however at this time, it is not thought to be suspicious. If anyone has information about this incident, please call 101 quoting log 3 18/12/18 or you can direct message our Facebook or Twitter page."

Officers aren't treating either death as suspicious at this time.