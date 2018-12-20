TWO men died identical deaths within hours of each other after falling from separate footbridges onto busy roads into the paths of HGVs earlier this week, police have revealed.

On Tuesday, the A4042 was closed near Pontypool from 6.15pm after a man jumped from a footbridge into the path of a lorry.

The road remained closed until around 3am.

Police have not yet released the man's name.

In a statement released the next day, Gwent Police said: “We received a call at 6.15pm yesterday, Tuesday 18th December, reporting that a man had jumped from a footbridge over the A4042 near Pontypool and collided with a HGV.

“The man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of his injuries."

And just hours after that incident, at 12.10am on Wednesday, Newport man Michael Fernott died after falling from a different footbridge above the A449 near Catash into the path of a lorry.

Today, the family of 34- year-old Mr Fernott, from the Langstone area of the city, paid tribute to the "much loved fiancé."

In a statement released through Gwent Police, the family said: "Michael was a much loved fiancé, son, brother and father, who will be missed every single day by his family and friends.

"He brought joy and laughter to everyone who knew him and his loss leaves us with an enormous hole in our lives.

"The first to offer support to those who needed it and with a smile for everyone, Michael will remain in our hearts always."

A Gwent Police spokesman added: "Officers are investigating the circumstances of Michael’s death, however at this time, it is not thought to be suspicious. If anyone has information about this incident, please call 101 quoting log 3 18/12/18 or you can direct message our Facebook or Twitter page."

