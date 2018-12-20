BLOOD donors in Wales are being urged to extend a festive invitation to friends and loved ones to join them in making a potentially life-saving donation this Christmas.

The Welsh Blood Service is calling on its donors to bring along a "plus one" as they make their Christmas donation at one of the 100 donation sessions to be held across Wales in December.

This is historically an important period for blood collection as festive bank holidays reduce the number of donation sessions available.

Almost ten per cent fewer donors attended a Welsh Blood Service clinic last December than in other months of the year.

Cath O’Brien, director of the Welsh Blood Service said: “While the Christmas period is traditionally challenging for blood services across the world, we’re entering the month with healthy blood stock levels thanks to the fantastic donors of Wales.

“However, while we have to close the doors of our donation clinics on certain days over Christmas, hospitals in Wales are always open so the need for blood remains.

“Whether you’re a loyal donor or just want to do something good this Christmas, you can help patients in Wales by either inviting your friends and family to join you at one of our donation clinics, or by responding to any invitation you receive.”

To support its Christmas Plus One campaign, the service has introduced an online invitation generator to enable donors to create and share their very own festive invitations to their local session.

Until December 24, donors can visit welshblood.org.uk/ChristmasPlusOne and generate a bespoke invitation which will contain relevant details of their local donation session and will include the option to share via social media, email or by printing as a poster.