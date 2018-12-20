COUNCIL tax rises would be linked with inflation under alternative budget proposals set out by the leader of Newport's Conservative group.

In a sweeping attack on the council's budget plans, the leader of Newport council's largest opposition party, Cllr Matthew Evans, says a lot of the policies out for consultation "do not make sense."

The council is proposing to increase council tax by 6.95 per cent from April but Cllr Evans says savings could be found elsewhere.

The Tory leader conceded that "very difficult" decisions would still have to be made, but said the rise in council tax would be less severe if his party were leading the council.

"We recognise it's not easy," he said.

"But at the same time it's not easy for people as well, so as much as I would like to say there would be no council tax increase I think inflation increases is a sensible and logical approach. Your electricity bill goes up every year by inflation, so do shopping bills.

Cllr Evans says the Labour-led council is paying the price for previously fluctuating council tax levels 'wildly', claiming this results in less revenue coming from the rises.

"The Newport residents I speak to say they are getting less and less services but they are getting big increases in their council tax and that resonates badly with people," he said.

Plans to introduce car parking charges at Tredegar Park and Rogerstone's Fourteen Locks have also been criticised.

Leader of the council, Cllr Debbie Wilcox, says the charges are a "proportional response" in trying to raise income and 'reasonable' compared to neighbouring cities.

But Cllr Evans says the council needs to involve the private sector more to avoid the charges, raising concerns they will put people off visiting the facilities.

"The canal centre and cafe will be affected undoubtedly by the charges and so will local residents when people decide to park up the street," he said.

"You're talking about a very small amount of income generated, potentially damaging other businesses, it doesn't make economic sense."

Two hours free parking in the city centre would also help traders, Cllr Evans said, adding it was 'foolish' to introduce charges.

The Conservative leader says his party would make the council newspaper, Newport Matters, cost neutral, saving nearly £50,000 per year.

The party group is also against paying for 'union facility time', arguing union reps should not be paid for by council tax payers.

"Just between those two over a five-year period you've got half a million pounds worth of savings," he said.

And Cllr Evans says the number of cabinet members could also be reduced to bring further savings.

While he welcomes the council's planned investment in social care, Cllr Evans says the authority could introduce 'outside consultants' to look at ways of improving services and saving money.

The council's budget plans are out for consultation until January 30.

See an interview with leader of the council, Cllr Debbie Wilcox, at southwalesargus.co.uk