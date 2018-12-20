A TEENAGER who stabbed a man on his own doorstep after a four-day drugs binge has been sent to a young offender institution for six years.

Liam Lazenby, 19, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The court heard the victim had answered the door at his home in Mill Close, Caerphilly, on Saturday, October 20, to find Lazenby and two other men there.

Prosecutor Rachel Knight said Lazenby, who had reportedly been looking for someone else, began acting aggressively towards the man, who pushed him away from the door.

She said Lazenby, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Cardiff, then punched the victim several times to the body before running off, pursued by the man's 14-year-old son. the victim stopped his son, before realising he had been stabbed four times, once to his abdomen, and three times in his left side.

Miss Knight added it was later found the blade Lazenby used had been hidden in a cigarette lighter, and because its small size, the man's wounds were not life-threatening.

"(He) was very fortunate that none of the lacerations would through into his organs," she said.

When Lazenby was arrested the following day he told officers he had been on a four-day drugs binge, having taken Valium, diazapam and other substances, as well as sucking gas from cigarette lighters.

Edward Mitchard, defending, described his client has "a man with deep-seated issues" due to a traumatic upbringing, which involved him being taken into care when he was five years old.

"He can offer no explanation about why this event took place," he said. "He can only offer his apologies."

Recorder Eleri Rees sent Lazenby, of no fixed abode, to a young offender institution for six years.