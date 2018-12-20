CHILDREN from a Newport special needs school were given a special Christmas gift this year – an afternoon of free ice-skating at the Celtic Manor.

Around 100 people turned up to the special event on Wednesday (December 19), organised by Maes Ebbw Primary parent, Kate Dixon, 34, whose eight-year-old son Leo has Cerebral Palsy.

“I couldn’t really find a special needs centre this year,” explained Ms Dixon.

(Credit: Kate Dixon)

“A lot of people are put off the thought of ice-skating with disabled children. Lot’s don’t even know you can go on the ice in a wheelchair.

“It was just fantastic, the children all loved it so much. All of the feedback from parents was great too.

“They kept saying it was lovely to be together as a family and not be stressed or have the pace overrun with people.”

(Credit: Kate Dixon)

Around 75 children used the ice, with 100 people overall coming to the event, that included a Santa’s Grotto, food and music as well as a Mickey and Mini.

Ms Dixon thanked the Celtic Manor, Frenkel Topping, A1 Jump and Bounce and Characters and Co for making the event possible, as well as everyone who donated to a just giving page to raise funds.

She is now considering whether to hold a second event next year.