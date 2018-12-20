A NEWPORT teenager who cares for his mum full-time has been honoured with an award from a national children’s charity.

Seun Ajisafe, of Rogerstone, has had to combine the challenges of being a young carer, cooking, cleaning and providing emotional support for his family while finding the time to study for his A—levels late at night.

After gaining a string of A and A* grades at GCSE despite seeing his mum Bolanle in daily pain, he has set his sights on studying Pharmacy at university next year.

Far from feeling sorry for himself, the 17-year-old from Rogerstone, Newport believes his caring role could even give him a head start.

“When I go to university I won’t have to rely on takeaways because I’ve learnt to cook healthy food.” he said.

“Caring for my mum and brother takes up most of my time outside school so I don’t socialise much. I have an hour or two a day to fit in all my revision for my A-levels and my leisure time, like coaching basketball for other young carers.

“It takes a toll and I don’t sleep much but I just get on with it really. There’s a positive side too. I feel like I’ve grown up and I’m able to handle myself and that will benefit me in the future.

“I just do my best and seeing my mum in such pain has made me want to study Pharmacy at university so I can provide a better quality of life for people.”

Seun is certainly a star in the eyes of his single mum Bolanle who has multiple health problems which limit her mobility and cause severe pain.

She said: “Seun means the world to me. He cooks and cleans, he even helps me exercise and he’s there to look after his younger brother Femi who has a rare health condition himself.

“But best of all, when I feel I could cry he comes and holds my hand and gives me a hug and I feel energised. That’s more important than all the practical things he does for me.”

Seun’s selfless attitude scooped him the Barnardo’s Young Achiever for Wales award, and he picked up his prize at a prestigious ceremony in London today (December 19) attended by former senior Government Minister and Barnardo’s child Rt Hon Esther McVey MP and former Towie stars and Barnardo’s ambassadors Lydia Bright and Debbie Douglas.

Seun’s project worker with Newport Young Carers, Jon Hilder, said: “What Seun has achieved and continues to achieve each and every day, in the face of constant adversity, is nothing short of amazing.”

Rt Hon Esther McVey presented the awards at an event hosted by Sainsbury’s at their London headquarters.

She said: “I have met some wonderful young people who have overcome incredibly tough challenges with such courage and stoicism.”

Lydia Bright said: “The stories that I heard about these incredible young people brought tears to my eyes. I’m in awe of what they have achieved and it just goes to show what children can do if someone believes in them.”