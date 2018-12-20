A GWENT man who has raised millions of pounds for charity spent yesterday handing out donated toys to children in a hospital and hospice - on what was the 27th anniversary since originally doing so.

Tony Curtis has dedicated the last 40 years to help good causes - raising an eye-watering £7.6 million for charities up and down the country in the process.

It was during an emotional visit to an ill child 27 years ago yesterday that the 62-year-old said he was convinced of the importance of visiting children in hospitals and hospices.

“He loved toy soldiers and I arranged for guards to visit him," said Mr Curtis, who is originally from Caerphilly county borough. "I was then told that he would not make it to Christmas.”

Mr Curtis then took it upon himself to set up Newport-based charity Dreams & Wishes which has a sole aim of helping seriously ill children by making their dreams and wishes come true.

And yesterday Mr Curtis, with professional Newport boxer Shaun Mcgoldrick, charity volunteers, Father Christmas, and seven Welsh Guards visited the Royal Gwent Hospital and St David’s Hospice in Malpas to hand out gifts.

Father Christmas and a pair of Welsh Guards with Chloe Broome, nine, and Isabella Parry, three, at St David's Hospice Care in Newport (Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Mr Curtis added: “I cannot think of a more appropriate way of celebrating the 27th anniversary of doing this.

“We want to bring smiles to the children’s faces - and we certainly did that.

“We made sure that every child we saw had a toy."

He also said he was "pleased" with the amount of money he had raised over the years.

Dreams & Wishes ambassador McGoldrick , added: “I live in Newport and that is how I got involved with this Newport-based charity.

“I am pleased with everything that we do to help make children happy."

See www.dreamsandwishescharity.org/