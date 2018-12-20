A MULTI-AWARD winning cartoonist will feature in a series of talks.

Martin Rowson has regularly appeared in national newspapers, including: The Guardian, The Daily Mirror, and The Times.

His many books include comic book adaptations of The Waste Land, Tristram Shandy, Gulliver’s Travels and The Communist Manifesto

In addition to being chairman of the British Cartoonists’ Association, Mr Rowson is also a trustee of the Cartoon Museum, a former trustee of the British Humanist Association and the People’s Trust for Endangered Species, and has served three terms as a vice-president of the Zoological Society of London.

His talk, curated by Alastair Laurence as part of Conversations at the Chapel, will be at 7.30pm on January 16, in The Chapel in Abergavenny.

Booking is essential.

Tickets are £10 for adults or £5 for students. Tel: 01873 852690/01873 736430 Web: artshopandgallery.co.uk/events