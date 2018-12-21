NEWPORT County AFC operational chairman Gavin Foxall believes next month’s FA Cup clash with Leicester City will bring the whole of Newport together.

The 2016 Premier League champions head to Rodney Parade for the highly-anticipated third-round tie on Sunday, January 6 (kick-off 4.30pm).

Tickets are available now to season-ticket holders, Supporters’ Trust members and shareholders, and will go on general sale on December 28.

Anyone not lucky enough to secure a seat or a spot on the terraces will be able to watch the action live on BBC One.

And, after beating Leeds United and holding Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw in last year’s FA Cup campaign, there is the potential for Michael Flynn’s men to pull off another big upset.

“I think the draw is great for the club,” said Mr Foxall.

“If you think about what happened last year with the Leeds and Tottenham games, there was a great buzz around the club and around the city as well.

“It’s great to draw a Premier League team in the third round and we’re all looking forward to it.”

County, who are currently sixth in League Two, travel to leaders Lincoln City this weekend and will also host Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day and Crawley Town on December 29. But preparations for the Leicester tie are well under way.

“First and foremost, Michael and the team are focusing on doing well in League Two,” said Mr Foxall.

“Obviously the start we’ve had and the position we’re in suggests that is moving in the right direction.

“But everybody loves a cup run. There’s real excitement around the place and people want to be a part of that.

“It galvanises us, not just the club but the city as well. There is that great excitement.

“Growing up, I always thought the best day of the football calendar was the third round of the FA Cup.

“We’ve been lucky enough to draw a Premier League club at home and it’s great for the club and for the city.

“The other good thing about the whole thing for us is that it’s on a Sunday at 4.30pm,” he added.

“Most of the other ties will have already happened the day before, so there’s that excitement that comes with it.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Gary Lineker and the Match of the Day team.

“The match against Tottenham last year was fantastic. That was on BT Sport and that in itself attracts a lot of lucrative things to the club.

“But BBC One is slightly different because it is that wider audience at primetime.

“That’s brilliant for Newport, for Rodney Parade and for this club. We’re all looking forward to it.”