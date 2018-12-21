A SUPPORT service in Monmouth has been donated more than 100 gifts from shoppers in Cardiff’s St David’s centre, as part of its annual Toy Appeal.

More than 20 charities across South Wales have received gifts as a result of the appeal.

Home Start offers support to families and parents affected by isolation, bereavement, multiple births, illness, or disability.

The organisation provides support and help build families’ confidence and ability to cope.

Home Start’s Charlotte Cook said: “Although Monmouthshire is seen as an affluent county, we work with a great deal of families who struggle financially, and the pressure of Christmas can be a huge struggle.

“Thank you to all who donated. We are truly grateful.”

The St David's Toy Appeal runs until Sunday, December 23.

Shoppers who want to take part can visit the centre’s donation station, located near the Clogau store.