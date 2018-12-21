A NEWPORT charity has been working extra hard during the festive period.

In the run up to Christmas, #NewportsRocky have implemented their 12 Days of Christmas scheme.

The organisation has been undertaking charitable acts since December 13 and the final donation will be made on Christmas Eve.

They have been helping people in a variety of ways including donating £350 towards electronic equipment for an autistic children's club in Rogerstone, a £500 donation towards the sponsorship of Hartridge Rugby and donating £250 to provide shirts for the Newport Saints football team.

#NewportsRocky has been able to undertake this marathon charity effort through its regular fundraising events.

For example, a music event at Hogarths on High Street recently raised £2,400 - in conjunction with #NewportsRocky Legacy Projects.

Luke Pearce, founder member of #NewportsRocky, said, "There is nothing more satisfying than helping someone and putting a smile on their face especially at Christmas.

“NewportsRocky will continue to support the community next year in many ways."

Further fundraising is required of course, if the charity is to keep up its efforts.

The next two events which have been organised by #NewportsRocky to help raise money are - a virtual horse racing night at the Lamb bar on Bridge Street in Newport on Friday, December 21 and another virtual horse racing night at BarAmber on Clarence Place in Newport on Saturday, December 29.

Named after famous Newport boxer David "Bomber" Pearce who is also colloquially known as ‘Newport’s Rocky’, #NewportsRocky was set up to raise charitable funds, in order to provide sponsorship and support to organisations, individuals, teams and clubs throughout the city.

For more information about the work being carried out by #NewportsRocky, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/NewportsRocky