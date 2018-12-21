RESIDENTS who have been missing hospital appointments and other important letters for eight months due to postmen being unable to access their buildings are demanding action.

More than 30 residents in the Old Barn Estate, Newport have hit out that postmen's fob keys to gain access to flat buildings to deliver post have not been working since April.

This means that post cannot be delivered, according to residents.

Roy McCarthy, who lives in a block of flats in Coniston Close, is one of the people to be effected and expressed his anger.

"The problems happened after renovation works finished in April," he said.

"We had new doors and because of that everyone was given new fobs - including the postmen.

"But the postmen's fobs have not been working, meaning they are relying on residents being in each of the blocks to pick up the post."

He added: "I have been complaining for months and no-one is listening.

"When I am in I collect the post. But I cannot be here all the time, and if I am not then we miss the post."

And when this happens residents have to travel more than five miles to Estuary Road to pick up their post.

"We just want this sorted now," said the 78-year-old.

"It is not on that it is happening. It has made me really angry."

Another resident on Coniston Close, Angela Rice, said she has missed "lots" of important hospital appointments.

"I have not been well this year," she said.

"I have missed lots of important hospital appointments because of this. It makes me very angry."

And another resident, Su Morgan, added: "It is unbelievable that new fobs have still not been sent to the postmen.

"I have not had post since April."

Royal Mail spokeswoman Sally Hopkins said: “Mail is going out for delivery every day for residents in the flats in Coniston Close, which have a controlled entry system.

"If we cannot access the flats using the fobs issued by the council, which owns these flats, we will attempt to deliver by contacting the customer direct. If they are not at home, we will leave a 'Something for You' card to let them know we have taken their item back to the delivery office to await a redelivery instruction or to be collected by the customer. No-one has to collect their mail from the delivery office.

“If anyone has any queries about their mail, they should contact our customer service team through the Royal Mail website www.royalmail.com, via Twitter @RoyalMailHelp or by phone 03457 740 740 so we can investigate.”

Robert Lynbeck, Executive Director of Operations at Newport City Homes said: “We’re very sorry to hear of the issues our residents at Coniston Close have been experiencing with their post.

"We have spoken to Royal Mail who are investigating the issue. We can confirm that the postal workers who deliver to this area will shortly be issued with new fobs to replace the ones which haven’t worked.

"Ensuring the security of the communal blocks where our residents live remains our highest priority.”