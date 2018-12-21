A three-vehicle collision resulted in the closure of one lane of the M4 this morning.

At around 8.15, the incident, which involved two cars and a lorry, led to lane three of the M4 being closed near Junction 27.

Gwent Police, who attended the scene, said in a statement: “At approximately 8.15am on Friday, December 21, 2018, Gwent Police were called to a road traffic collision on the M4 westbound near junction 27.

“The incident involved a Volkswagen Tiguan, a Fiat Punto and a lorry.

“No injuries have been reported at this time.”